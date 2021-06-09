Mondesi (hamstring) took batting practice and did some other work Tuesday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Manager Mike Matheny said Mondesi appeared to be moving well. As critical as the young shortstop's absence is, the Royals will surely exercise caution in timing his return from his second IL stint of the season.
