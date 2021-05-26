Mondesi went 2-for-4 with two doubles in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rays.

Making his belated season debut due to an oblique injury, Mondesi appeared to be 100 percent as he ripped two-baggers from both sides of the plate, one off Rich Hill and the other against Pete Fairbanks. The 25-year-old shortstop can be very streaky, and a big surge from Mondesi to try and make up for lost time would not be a surprise.