Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Two-hit game with stolen base
Mondesi went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.
Mondesi bunted in a run and stole his 21st bag of the year in Tuesday's contest, bringing his slash line to .270/.299/.449 in the process. The 23-year-old is hitting .296 with three home runs, eight RBI and five stolen bases over his last 15 games, and he's succeeded in 16 of his last 18 stolen base attempts dating back to July 26.
