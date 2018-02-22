Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Will go by given name moving forward
Mondesi will officially be known as "Adalberto" going forward, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.
It's unclear what prompted the name change for Mondesi. The well-regarded 22-year-old is competing for a job in spring training, but ultimately may open the year at Triple-A Omaha with Alcides Escobar and Whit Merrifield currently holding down the middle of the infield. If the team decides to move Merrifield around, there could be an opportunity for Mondesi.
