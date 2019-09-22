Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Will not return this season
Mondesi (shoulder) will not play again this season and is seeing a team physician Monday to determine the severity of his shoulder injury and to figure out a corresponding move to treat the issue, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Mondesi exited the Royals' game Sunday against the Twins in the first inning after his shoulder popped out of its socket while making a diving play. He dislocated the same shoulder back in July and will need to take some time to let it heal up. Mondesi finished the season with nine home runs, 62 RBI and 43 stolen bases to go with a .263/.291/.424 slashline.
