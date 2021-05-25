Mondesi (oblique) is with his teammates in Florida as they prepare to face the Rays, though it's not yet clear whether he'll be activated prior to Tuesday's game, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The Royals have been very cautious with their young shortstop, who's been out with a strained right oblique since late March. Manager Mike Matheny said the team wanted to take "every minute they have" when it comes to the decision to activate Mondesi, so his status might not become clear until after the releases its lineup. If he's not active Tuesday, however, it looks as though he'll be back within the next few days.