Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Won't throw for five days
Mondesi (shoulder) will not throw for the next five days, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.
Mondesi has been out since Wednesday with soreness. The injury isn't considered serious and Mondesi was originally expected to be back in action this weekend. He could still see game time as a designated hitter in the next few days, but it looks like he won't be fully back until at least the middle of next week.
