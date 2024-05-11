Frazier went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 2-1 win over the Angels.

Frazier put the Royals ahead with his ninth-inning blast. The second baseman has gone 3-for-7 over his last two games after enduring an 0-for-15 skid over his previous six contests. Frazier's playing time has been irregular since he lost the starting job at the keystone to Michael Massey, but he's been able to draw in with time in the corner outfield and at designated hitter. Frazier's at a .188/.309/.250 slash line with one homer, eight RBI, eight runs scored, a stolen base and two doubles through 94 plate appearances this season, so his lack of an everyday role shouldn't come as a surprise.