Frazier went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's win against the White Sox.

Frazier doubled and scored a run in the seventh inning before adding a two-run shot in the eighth. It was his first home run since Aug. 1 and second in 23 games since being traded to the Royals. Frazier has provided a nice boost to Kansas City's offense; he's gone 25-for-76 (.329) in those 23 contests. For the season, Frazier is slashing .273/.327/.370 with 20 extra-base hits and 34 RBI through 344 plate appearances.