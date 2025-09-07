Royals' Adam Frazier: Left out of lineup Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Frazier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
After starting in each of the last five games and going 3-for-16 with one home run, one double, two walks, three runs and two RBI, Frazier will receive a breather for the series finale. With Frazier sitting, the Royals will go with Michael Massey at second base and Randal Grichuk in left field.
More News
-
Royals' Adam Frazier: Starts comeback effort with homer•
-
Royals' Adam Frazier: Stepping out of lineup Thursday•
-
Royals' Adam Frazier: Goes deep Sunday•
-
Royals' Adam Frazier: Not starting Saturday•
-
Royals' Adam Frazier: Handling regular role•
-
Royals' Adam Frazier: Breaks home-run drought Friday•