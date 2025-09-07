Frazier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

After starting in each of the last five games and going 3-for-16 with one home run, one double, two walks, three runs and two RBI, Frazier will receive a breather for the series finale. With Frazier sitting, the Royals will go with Michael Massey at second base and Randal Grichuk in left field.