Frazier went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

Frazier hit the first of the Royals' four solo shots to spark the comeback win. He continues to see a starting role between second base, designated hitter and the corner outfield, and he's earned a strong share of playing time by going 12-for-38 (.316) over his last 11 games. Frazier is up to a .270/.322/.373 slash line with six homers, 38 RBI, 37 runs scored and eight stolen bases over 116 games between the Royals and the Pirates this season.