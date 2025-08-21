Frazier is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.

The left-handed-hitting Frazier had started in each of the Royals' last 10 games while occupying four different spots (designated hitter, second base, third base and left field), but he'll take a seat for the series finale as Texas sends a lefty (Patrick Corbin) to the bump. Kansas City could get another impact bat in Jac Caglianone (hamstring) back from the injured list this weekend, but Frazier's versatility and solid production since being acquired from the Pirates over the All-Star break (.301/.333/.434 slash line in 26 games) should allow him to retain a near-everyday role.