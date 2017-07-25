Alburquerque was designated for assignment by the Royals on Monday.

The Royals made a flurry of moves Monday topped off by a trade to acquire Brandon Maurer and Ryan Buchter from the Padres, so Alburquerque was no longer needed in the big leagues. The right-hander performed fine during his time in Kansas City, notching a 3.60 ERA in 10 innings pitched, but now he'll serve as an organizational depth piece if he clears waivers.

