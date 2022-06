Abreu was traded from the Rangers to the Royals in exchange for Yohanse Morel on Thursday.

Abreu was designated for assignment Monday, but he'll get a new opportunity in Kansas City. If he hopes to stick with his new club, Abreu will have to improve his ability to find the strike zone, as he has walked 12 batters across 8.2 innings for the season and has a 15.8 percent walk rate for his career.