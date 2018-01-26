Royals' Alcides Escobar: Back with Royals

Escobar has a agreed to return to the Royals on an unspecified deal, Robert Murray of FanRagSports.com reports.

Escobar has been worth 0.5 fWAR in each of the past two seasons, providing excellent defense while being one of the worst hitters in baseball. It sounds like this is a guaranteed big-league deal, but look for Escobar to be used as a bench infielder, with Raul Mondesi ready to take over as the everyday shortstop in 2018.