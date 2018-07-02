Royals' Alcides Escobar: Continues to play every day

Escobar went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Mariners.

The recent promotion of infield prospect Adalberto Mondesi has yet to result in Escobar's removal from a full-time role, as the 31-year-old has started all 83 of the Royals' games. In order to retain his everyday gig, however, Escobar has had to occasionally move off shortstop, the position he had manned exclusively since joining the Royals in 2011. Escobar has made three appearances in center field and one at third base, but any added positional eligibility he might gain in fantasy leagues would do little to enhance his value. After another hitless showing Sunday, Escobar is slashing just .193/.245/.272 with three home runs, three steals and 18 RBI across 316 plate appearances on the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories