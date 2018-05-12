Royals' Alcides Escobar: Drives in four Friday
Escobar went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and four RBI in Friday's 10-9 win over the Royals.
The offensive explosion from Escobar even included a bases-loaded walk, quite the feat for a player who had a 2.4-percent walk rate in 2017. The four-RBI performance is only the second time this season the 31-year-old has driven home multiple runs in a game, and brings his season total to 11. The light-hitting shortstop has a .237/.300/.333 slash line in 135 at-bats this season.
