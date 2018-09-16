Royals' Alcides Escobar: Drives in three, scores twice

Escobar went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Twins.

Escobar gave the Royals the lead with an RBI-single in the second inning and played a key role in their offensive explosion throughout the game. He can be counted on to draw around four starts a week, but provides little value with that playing time.

More News
Our Latest Stories