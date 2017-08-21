Royals' Alcides Escobar: Extends hitting streak to 11 games
Escobar went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run during Sunday's win over the Indians.
The sure-handed shortstop is finally finding his way at the plate as the season's home stretch approaches. Escobar is riding an 11-game hitting streak, going 18-for-42 (.429) with 11 runs since Aug. 9. His .239 average sits at its highest point since April 16, and the 30-year-old's recent efforts make him worthy of consideration in deep formats, at least until he cools off.
