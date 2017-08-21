Play

Royals' Alcides Escobar: Extends hitting streak to 11 games

Escobar went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run during Sunday's win over the Indians.

The sure-handed shortstop is finally finding his way at the plate as the season's home stretch approaches. Escobar is riding an 11-game hitting streak, going 18-for-42 (.429) with 11 runs since Aug. 9. His .239 average sits at its highest point since April 16, and the 30-year-old's recent efforts make him worthy of consideration in deep formats, at least until he cools off.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast