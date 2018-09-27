Royals' Alcides Escobar: Heads to bench Thursday

Escobar is not in the lineup Thursday against the Indians, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Escobar will take a seat for Thursday's series opener as he continues to split time at the hot corner with Hunter Dozier, who is starting in place of Escobar on Thursday for the third time in the last six games. The veteran infielder is hitting .227/.276/.311 with four homers and eight steals through 138 games on the season.