Royals' Alcides Escobar: Hits third home run
Escobar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday against the Athletics.
Escobar took Paul Blackburn deep in the third inning to record his third home run of the season. He continues to get regular at-bats in the Royals' lineup, but has little offensive prowess, which limits his viability to the deepest of leagues.
