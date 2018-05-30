Royals' Alcides Escobar: Hits walkoff home run Tuesday

Escobar went 2-for-6 with a home run in Tuesday's extra-innings win over the Twins.

Escobar's home run -- his second of the year -- came in the bottom of the 14th inning off reliever Taylor Rogers, marking the first walkoff homer of his career. Escobar is slashing .231/.285/.318 on the year with 12 extra-base hits, 14 RBI and 25 runs scored. The 31-year-old isn't proving to be the stolen-base threat he once was.

