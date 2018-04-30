Royals' Alcides Escobar: In lineup Monday
Escobar (hand) is starting Monday against the Rays, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.
Escobar was hit in the hand Sunday against the White Sox but will not have to miss a game. He'll bring his consecutive starts streak to 361 games despite possessing a bat which hasn't posted a wRC+ north of 70 since 2014. He's offered fantasy owners very little so far this season, hitting .204 with just one steal and one home run in 27 games.
