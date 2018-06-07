Royals' Alcides Escobar: Jumps to second in order

Escobar is hitting second and starting at shortstop Wednesday against the Angels, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Jon Jay, who was the Royals' primary leadoff hitter, was traded to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, prompting manager Ned Yost to move Escobar to second in the order while pushing Whit Merrifield to the leadoff role. Escobar could see a slight uptick in runs if he sticks near the top of the order.