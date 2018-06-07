Royals' Alcides Escobar: Jumps to second in order
Escobar is hitting second and starting at shortstop Wednesday against the Angels, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Jon Jay, who was the Royals' primary leadoff hitter, was traded to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, prompting manager Ned Yost to move Escobar to second in the order while pushing Whit Merrifield to the leadoff role. Escobar could see a slight uptick in runs if he sticks near the top of the order.
More News
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Hits walkoff home run Tuesday•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Three-hit day Tuesday•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Drives in four Friday•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: In lineup Monday•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Suffers bruised hand Sunday•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Logs first hits of season Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...