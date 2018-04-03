Royals' Alcides Escobar: Logs first hits of season Monday

Escobar went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and a run scored in Monday's loss to Detroit.

Heading into Monday's game, Escobar had failed to record a hit in Kansas City's first two games. While he did have an impressive outing, his fantasy value is low after 2017's disappointing season. Escobar offers little in terms of power and stole just four bases last season after swiping at least 17 bags in each of the previous six campaigns.