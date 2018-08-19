Royals' Alcides Escobar: Moves to bench

Escobar is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

Escobar will get a breather for the second time in four games after going 3-for-6 with a double and an RBI in the first two games of the series in Chicago. His exit from the lineup opens up a spot at third base for Hunter Dozier.

