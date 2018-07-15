Royals' Alcides Escobar: Not in Sunday's lineup

Escobar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

Escobar will head to the bench for the final game of the first half, with Paulo Orlando starting in center field and Adalberto Mondesi at shortstop. The 31-year-old has a .199/.247/.275 slash line in 93 games this season.

