Royals' Alcides Escobar: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Escobar is out of the lineup against the White Sox on Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Escobar will take a seat on the bench after going 0-for-11 over the past three games. Adalberto Mondesi will start at shortstop while Rosell Herrera gets the nod at third base for the series opener.

More News
Our Latest Stories