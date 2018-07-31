Royals' Alcides Escobar: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Escobar is out of the lineup against the White Sox on Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Escobar will take a seat on the bench after going 0-for-11 over the past three games. Adalberto Mondesi will start at shortstop while Rosell Herrera gets the nod at third base for the series opener.
