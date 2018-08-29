Royals' Alcides Escobar: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Escobar is out of the lineup against the Tigers on Wednesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Escobar will retreat to a spot on the bench after going 0-for-3 with a sac fly during Tuesday's victory. Manager Ned Yost will trot out an infield of Ryan O'Hearn, Whit Merrifield, Adalberto Mondesi and Hunter Dozier for Wednesday's outing.

