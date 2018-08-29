Royals' Alcides Escobar: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Escobar is out of the lineup against the Tigers on Wednesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Escobar will retreat to a spot on the bench after going 0-for-3 with a sac fly during Tuesday's victory. Manager Ned Yost will trot out an infield of Ryan O'Hearn, Whit Merrifield, Adalberto Mondesi and Hunter Dozier for Wednesday's outing.
More News
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Remains out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Moves to bench•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Situated on bench for finale•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Pops fourth homer•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Stationed on bench Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....