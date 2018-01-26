Royals' Alcides Escobar: Opening Day shortstop
Escobar, who signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Royals on Friday, will open the year as the team's starting shortstop, 610 Sports Radio reports.
This was a very odd transaction for a rebuilding club, and the decision to block the team's best young position player (Raul Mondesi) is even more perplexing. Escobar is an excellent defensive shortstop, but his 62 wRC+ was tied for second worst among qualified position players in 2017. He didn't even help fantasy owners on the bases last season, stealing just four bags after reaching double digits in that category in the previous seven seasons. Mondesi will reportedly compete at second base in spring training, but unless the Royals trade Whit Merrifield or move him to third base, it seems likely that Mondesi would return to Triple-A at the start of his age-22 season. Assuming Escobar is as bad as he was the past two seasons, Mondesi could displace him at shortstop early in the season.
More News
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Back with Royals•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Collects two hits, RBI in losing effort•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Falls homer short of cycle•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Extends hitting streak to 11 games•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Poor season continues•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Scores twice, drives in two•
-
12-team H2H mock draft results
Check out how our latest Fantasy Baseball mock draft went down.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Whether you call them sleepers or breakouts, Scott White offers up a dozen players who are...
-
Trade: Yelich, Cain a potent brew
The Brewers saw their playoff window open in 2017, and they're making sure it stays open. What...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
With draft prep season gearing up, we gathered a group of experts for a 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie...
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...