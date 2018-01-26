Royals' Alcides Escobar: Opening Day shortstop

Escobar, who signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Royals on Friday, will open the year as the team's starting shortstop, 610 Sports Radio reports.

This was a very odd transaction for a rebuilding club, and the decision to block the team's best young position player (Raul Mondesi) is even more perplexing. Escobar is an excellent defensive shortstop, but his 62 wRC+ was tied for second worst among qualified position players in 2017. He didn't even help fantasy owners on the bases last season, stealing just four bags after reaching double digits in that category in the previous seven seasons. Mondesi will reportedly compete at second base in spring training, but unless the Royals trade Whit Merrifield or move him to third base, it seems likely that Mondesi would return to Triple-A at the start of his age-22 season. Assuming Escobar is as bad as he was the past two seasons, Mondesi could displace him at shortstop early in the season.