Royals' Alcides Escobar: Out of lineup Friday

Escobar is not in the starting lineup versus Baltimore on Friday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Escobar will take a seat for the fourth time in the past six games as the Royals begin a three-game set against the Orioles. In his place, Hunter Dozier will man third base while Ryan O'Hearn gets a start at first.

