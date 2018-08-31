Royals' Alcides Escobar: Out of lineup Friday
Escobar is not in the starting lineup versus Baltimore on Friday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Escobar will take a seat for the fourth time in the past six games as the Royals begin a three-game set against the Orioles. In his place, Hunter Dozier will man third base while Ryan O'Hearn gets a start at first.
