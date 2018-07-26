Royals' Alcides Escobar: Out of Thursday's lineup
Escobar is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Thursday, Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City reports.
Escobar will receive a rare day off for just the third time this season -- all of which have come this month -- as Adalberto Mondesi gets a start at shortstop. Through 99 games this year, Escobar has slashed just .203/.253/.275 with three home runs, 21 RBI and five stolen bases.
More News
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Starting streak comes to end•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Continues to play every day•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Hits third home run•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Jumps to second in order•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Hits walkoff home run Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...