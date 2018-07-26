Royals' Alcides Escobar: Out of Thursday's lineup

Escobar is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Thursday, Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City reports.

Escobar will receive a rare day off for just the third time this season -- all of which have come this month -- as Adalberto Mondesi gets a start at shortstop. Through 99 games this year, Escobar has slashed just .203/.253/.275 with three home runs, 21 RBI and five stolen bases.