Royals' Alcides Escobar: Poor season continues

Escobar has a .226/.247/.306 slash line with four stolen bases in eight attempts over 438 at-bats.

Escobar slashed a much more respectable .278/.299/.399 across June and July, but has only seven hits in 41 August at-bats. The 30-year-old has little fantasy value at this point with his abysmal on-base percentage and general lack of offensive productivity in 2017.