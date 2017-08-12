Royals' Alcides Escobar: Poor season continues
Escobar has a .226/.247/.306 slash line with four stolen bases in eight attempts over 438 at-bats.
Escobar slashed a much more respectable .278/.299/.399 across June and July, but has only seven hits in 41 August at-bats. The 30-year-old has little fantasy value at this point with his abysmal on-base percentage and general lack of offensive productivity in 2017.
