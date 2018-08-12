Royals' Alcides Escobar: Pops fourth homer
Escobar went 2-for-2 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Cardinals.
Getting the start at third base, Escobar connected on his fourth homer of the season and first since June 7. He'll continue to fill a utility role for the Royals down the stretch despite his feeble .206/.259/.285 slash line.
