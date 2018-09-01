Royals' Alcides Escobar: Remains on bench

Escobar is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Escobar heads to the bench for the fifth time in the last seven games as Hunter Dozier grabs another start at third base. Escobar's playing time diminished greatly in August, despite posting a season-beast slash line of .302/.348/.460.

More News
Our Latest Stories