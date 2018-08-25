Royals' Alcides Escobar: Remains out of Saturday's lineup

Escobar is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Indians, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

Escobar will head to the bench for the second consecutive game but is slashing .304/.361/.464 over 56 at-bats in August, by far his best month of the season thus far. Hunter Dozier starts at third base for the fifth straight game while Adalberto Mondesi remains at shortstop.