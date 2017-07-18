Royals' Alcides Escobar: Removed after HBP on wrist
Escobar was removed from Monday's game against the Tigers after being by a pitch on his left wrist, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Escobar was 1-for-2 at the plate before being plunked by a 90 mph fastball and was lifted from the contest in the bottom of the seventh inning. Details of the injury's severity should become available following Monday's contest. He was replaced by Ramon Torres at shortstop.
More News
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Hitting seventh Tuesday•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Avoids serious injury•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Undisciplined in poor first half•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Hitting better of late•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Drives in two runs Wednesday•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Dropped to eighth spot Monday•
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...