Escobar signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Tuesday.
After spending the 2020 season abroad with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, Escobar will continue his career stateside, returning to the organization with which he played from 2011 through 2018. The 34-year-old served as the Royals' starting shortstop for most of his eight-year run, but he's unlikely to be anything more than a depth infielder if he rises to the big-league roster at any point in 2021. Escobar will have to impress at Triple-A Omaha before getting serious consideration for a promotion.