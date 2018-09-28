Royals' Alcides Escobar: Sitting again Friday

Escobar is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Indians, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Escobar will take a seat for the second straight game despite a six-game hit streak in which he is 9-for-22 with two doubles and a walk. Hunter Dozier grabs another start at third base for the Royals, batting sixth.

