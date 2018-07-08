Royals' Alcides Escobar: Starting streak comes to end

Escobar is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.

The day off ends a streak of 421 consecutive starts for Escobar, who will likely be rested more liberally in the second half as the rebuilding Royals make room in the lineup for younger players. Kansas City seems likely to deploy the duo of Whit Merrifield and Adalberto Mondesi in the middle infield on most occasions, which has forced Escobar -- a career-long shortstop -- to jockey for playing time at the hot corner and in center field.