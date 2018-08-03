Royals' Alcides Escobar: Stationed on bench Friday
Escobar is not in the lineup versus Minnesota on Friday.
Escobar will receive a breather after starting five of the past six games. Adalberto Mondesi will man the shortstop position and bat ninth.
