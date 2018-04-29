Royals' Alcides Escobar: Suffers bruised hand Sunday

Escobar left Sunday's game against the White Sox with a bruised left hand, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

The Royals are currently considering Escobar day-to-day with the injury. If he has to miss time, look for Ryan Goins to be deployed at shortstop. Prior to leaving Sunday's game, Escobar had gone 1-for-2 and scored a run.

