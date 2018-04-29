Royals' Alcides Escobar: Suffers bruised hand Sunday
Escobar left Sunday's game against the White Sox with a bruised left hand, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
The Royals are currently considering Escobar day-to-day with the injury. If he has to miss time, look for Ryan Goins to be deployed at shortstop. Prior to leaving Sunday's game, Escobar had gone 1-for-2 and scored a run.
More News
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Logs first hits of season Monday•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Opening Day shortstop•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Back with Royals•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Collects two hits, RBI in losing effort•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Falls homer short of cycle•
-
Royals' Alcides Escobar: Extends hitting streak to 11 games•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...