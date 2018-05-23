Royals' Alcides Escobar: Three-hit day Tuesday

Escobar went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

Escobar came through with a two-out RBI double to give Kansas City their first lead of the game, and they'd hold on the rest of the way for the win. The three-hit day was his second of the season, but the 31-year-old otherwise hasn't been much of a force at the plate this season. In 48 games, he has a slash line of just .240/.293/.323 to go along with just one home run and two steals.