The Royals and Bohm agreed to a contract Wednesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports

Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the deal is for two years and $20 million. The Royals had a clear opening at third base following the trade of Maikel Garcia to the Mariners, and they've quickly filled it by inking Bohm to a deal. Bohm slashed only .249/.315/.383 during the 2026 regular season for the Phillies, but he was much better from August on in logging a .305/.383/.424 batting line in his final 50 contests. Kauffman Stadium ranks eighth in park factors over the last three years for right-handed hitters, per Baseball Savant, though it falls to 20th for home runs.