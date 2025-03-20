Marsh (shoulder) pitched in a minor-league game Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Wednesday marks Marsh's first taste of competitive action this spring after spending most of camp working his way back from right shoulder tightness. He is now back on a normal spring training buildup, though it's still unknown if he'll be ready for Opening Day.
More News
-
Royals' Alec Marsh: Slated to face hitters•
-
Royals' Alec Marsh: Throws bullpen session•
-
Royals' Alec Marsh: Throwing bullpen session Thursday•
-
Royals' Alec Marsh: Completes side session Monday•
-
Royals' Alec Marsh: Throwing bullpen session Friday•
-
Royals' Alec Marsh: Recovering from tight shoulder•