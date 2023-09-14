Marsh (1-8) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings to earn the win Wednesday over the White Sox.

Marsh earned his first major-league win in this contest. He was sharp as the bulk reliever following two scoreless innings from Steven Cruz. Marsh gave up a run in the seventh, but the White Sox never made much of a challenge for the lead. The rookie right-hander now has a 5.67 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 71:33 K:BB through 60.1 innings over 14 appearances (eight starts). He's been more effective following an opener, so he may do that again for his next appearance, tentatively scheduled to be at home versus the Guardians next week.