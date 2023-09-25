Marsh (3-8) picked up the win as the bulk reliever Sunday against the Astros. He allowed four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings.

Marsh was shaky in this outing as he yielded four runs, but his offense provided enough support to pick up the win. However, the 25-year-old has performed admirably overall as a bulk reliever since moving into that role full-time Sept. 8. In four outings since then, he has gone 3-0 with a 4.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB over 18 innings. Marsh's next and last bulk outing of the year should occur against the Yankees, assuming the Royals keep the same rotation schedule.