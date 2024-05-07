Marsh (elbow) struck out six and gave up one hit and one walk over four shutout innings Sunday in his rehab start with Triple-A Omaha.

According to Anne Rogers of MLB.com, Royals manager Matt Quatraro said prior to Sunday's rehab outing that Marsh was being targeted for 60-to-65 pitches, but the right-hander fell slightly short of that benchmark with 53 pitches (38 strikes). In any case, Marsh mowed down the Triple-A Iowa lineup in efficient fashion and looks as though he could be ready to return from the 15-day injured list when first eligible Friday against the Angels. If the Royals instead decide to give Marsh one more rehab start to increase his pitch count, Daniel Lynch would likely be in store for a second turn through the rotation this weekend.