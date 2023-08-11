Marsh (0-6) took the loss against Boston on Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

Marsh worked in a bulk-relief role Thursday, coming in to start the fourth inning and finishing off the contest. The right-hander pitched decently but couldn't escape the loss column, and he's now been charged with the defeat six times through eight major-league outings. Marsh gained some fantasy intrigue after striking out 11 batters over six frames against Tampa Bay on July 15, but since then he's tallied just 14 punchouts across 18 innings and isn't a viable asset in most formats.