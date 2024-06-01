Marsh (4-3) took the loss Saturday against the Padres, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out three.

Marsh has now dropped back-to-back starts, allowing five runs in each, after posting a 1.71 ERA in his previous five outings (26.1 innings). Overall, his ERA is up to 3.76 on the season with a 1.15 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB across 55 innings. The 25-year-old Marsh will look to get back on track in his next start, currently slated for next week at home versus the Mariners.